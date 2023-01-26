Hourglass Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,294,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,507,412. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

