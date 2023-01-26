Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Tops $22,891.25 on Exchanges

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $892.06 million and $99,408.11 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $22,891.25 or 0.99453490 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00403848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,516.30 or 0.28347127 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00590451 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

