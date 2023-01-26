Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $186,000.00 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,041,701.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $189,000.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 335,393 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $211,297.59.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 242,734 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $162,631.78.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 306,391 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $153,195.50.

On Monday, December 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $275,000.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 706,127 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $437,798.74.

On Friday, December 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 620,033 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $409,221.78.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 713,490 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $527,982.60.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYMC remained flat at $0.62 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,751. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $124.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 192.29% and a negative net margin of 205.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 302.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,111,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,623,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1,771.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 363,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

