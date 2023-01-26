Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Ichor Stock Performance

ICHR opened at $33.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. Ichor has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $977.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ichor by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,177 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ichor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Ichor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 21,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

