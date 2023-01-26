iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.01

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $4.55. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 18,516 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.03 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 38.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 33,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 632.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 358,731 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 143,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34,283 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 526.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares during the period.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

