iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.01

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $4.55. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 18,516 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.
iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.03 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 38.77%.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.
