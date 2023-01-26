iExec RLC 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.80 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00007313 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $136.87 million and approximately $12.80 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00052049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029973 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017974 BTC.

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1,585.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00219142 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.69883424 USD and is up 3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $11,123,357.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

