Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Boosted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $32,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 855,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,913,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.64.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.82. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

