Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 235,230 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 204,395 shares.The stock last traded at $8.15 and had previously closed at $8.31.

Immatics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $625.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Immatics had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Immatics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

Immatics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Immatics by 49.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Immatics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Immatics by 230.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immatics by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.