Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 235,230 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 204,395 shares.The stock last traded at $8.15 and had previously closed at $8.31.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $625.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.52.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Immatics had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Immatics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
