Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Trading 2.4% Higher

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX)'s stock price traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.28. 20,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 26,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Immuneering Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $116.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -1.89.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.01). Immuneering had a negative net margin of 9,496.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering Co. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

About Immuneering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Immuneering by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,866 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,364 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

