Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Trading 2.4% Higher

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.28. 20,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 26,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $116.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -1.89.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.01). Immuneering had a negative net margin of 9,496.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering Co. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
