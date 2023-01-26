Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $79.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

