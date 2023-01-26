Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.24

Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.24.
Infinya Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.16.
About Infinya
Infinya Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of writing and printing paper, packaging cartons, and in the collection and processing of waste paper. It operates through the following segments: Recycling, Paper Rolls for Carton, Carton Packaging. The Recycling segment engages in the processing and recycling of waste paper, waste carton, and plastic.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinya (HAIPF)
- Mullin Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
Receive News & Ratings for Infinya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.