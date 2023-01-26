Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.08

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.08 and last traded at $81.18, with a volume of 151386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Ingevity by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.