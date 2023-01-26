Insider Buying: Bryah Resources Limited (ASX:BYH) Insider Acquires A$15,376.93 in Stock

Bryah Resources Limited (ASX:BYH – Get Rating) insider Leslie Ingraham acquired 530,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$15,376.93 ($10,828.82).
Leslie Ingraham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 6th, Leslie Ingraham acquired 9,761 shares of Bryah Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$400.20 ($281.83).
Bryah Resources Price Performance
About Bryah Resources
