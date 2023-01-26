Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells $1,284,753.68 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total value of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Spellman Sweet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28.

On Friday, November 4th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00.

Shares of ACN opened at $273.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.07. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $360.10.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

