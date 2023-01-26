Insider Selling: Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CEO Sells 9,044 Shares of Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 9,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $129,238.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,387,071.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bowlero Trading Down 0.3 %
BOWL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,978. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $15.28.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $230.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 157.07% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 220,643 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Bowlero by 5.4% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 489,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the third quarter worth $41,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter valued at $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
