Insider Selling: Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CEO Sells 9,044 Shares of Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 9,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $129,238.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,387,071.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bowlero Trading Down 0.3 %

BOWL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,978. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $230.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 157.07% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 220,643 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Bowlero by 5.4% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 489,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the third quarter worth $41,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter valued at $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

