Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00.

On Monday, November 28th, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $89,350.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $111,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $27.40. 456,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,850. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a market cap of $819.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.30.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.28%. Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 913,465 shares during the last quarter. Column Group LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103,794 shares during the last quarter.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

