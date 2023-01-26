Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,123,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,242,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 55,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $498,300.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 100,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $915,000.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 132,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Featured Stories

