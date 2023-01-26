Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Aegis

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Aegis from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Price Performance

Shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IINN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

