Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.69). 134,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 34,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.69).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.30. The company has a market capitalization of £36.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Inspiration Healthcare Group

In related news, insider Liz Shanahan bought 14,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £9,009.84 ($11,154.93).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

Featured Articles

