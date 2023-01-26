Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 57.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,336 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3,942.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 312,465 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 304,736 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.3% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 237,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 65,882 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 110,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 63.2% in the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $29.69. 4,683,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,358,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

