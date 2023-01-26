Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.087 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $113.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.76. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

