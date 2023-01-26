Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY22 guidance to approx $3.60 EPS.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $113.88 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

