International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. FMR LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 31.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after buying an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $5.76 on Thursday, reaching $135.00. 4,165,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

