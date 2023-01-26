International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

NYSE IBM opened at $140.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.54 and its 200-day moving average is $135.54. International Business Machines has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $5,246,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

