International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.
International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE IBM opened at $140.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.54 and its 200-day moving average is $135.54. International Business Machines has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $5,246,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
