International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $140.76, but opened at $137.53. International Business Machines shares last traded at $136.01, with a volume of 2,996,820 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

