International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Trading 8.8% Higher

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 65,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 35,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

International Zeolite Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get International Zeolite alerts:

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.