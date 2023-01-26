Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Update

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Internet Initiative Japan Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.38. 442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.71. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58.
Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.