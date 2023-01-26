Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Update

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Internet Initiative Japan Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.38. 442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.71. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Featured Stories

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

