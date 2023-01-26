Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.5% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $494.82. 460,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $485.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $219.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.