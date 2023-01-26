Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,679,000 after purchasing an additional 447,159 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,749,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,307,000 after acquiring an additional 325,872 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 127,590 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,300,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 117,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,949. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58.

