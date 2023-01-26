Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 229 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.0% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.03.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.93. 3,136,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average is $90.25.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,297,285 shares of company stock worth $172,508,262. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

