Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 87,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE AMBP traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 350,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Further Reading

