Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ITJTY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. Intrum AB has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $31.86.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITJTY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 135 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Intrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.