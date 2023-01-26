Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,584 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $66,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $243.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

