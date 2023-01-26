Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

ISRG stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.03. 236,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,891. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.25. The stock has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,323 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,497,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,597,000 after purchasing an additional 45,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,278,000 after buying an additional 184,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,126,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after buying an additional 269,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

