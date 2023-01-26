Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ISRG stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.27. The company had a trading volume of 419,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.25. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.36.
In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.53.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
