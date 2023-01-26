Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.53.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 5.5 %

ISRG stock opened at $243.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.25.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.