Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the December 31st total of 160,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMO remained flat at $24.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,185. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
