Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the December 31st total of 160,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO remained flat at $24.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,185. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.