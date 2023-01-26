Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,019.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF opened at $161.57 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.