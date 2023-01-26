Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.17.

Invesco Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 50.34%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,577,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

