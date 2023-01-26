Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,782,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,357. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

