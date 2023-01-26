Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 26th (ABT, ACO.X, ADP, ADS, AGF.B, AGFMF, AIR, ALB, ALS, ALTG)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 26th:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $125.00 to $132.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $109.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$51.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $285.00 to $275.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $253.00 to $245.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €105.00 ($114.13) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €78.00 ($84.78) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €130.00 ($141.30) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €137.00 ($148.91) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €120.00 ($130.43) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $300.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) was given a C$26.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €230.00 ($250.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $68.00 to $61.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $91.00.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $38.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 950 ($11.76) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $141.00 to $136.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $139.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price boosted by Argus from $590.00 to $775.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €665.00 ($722.83) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €675.00 ($733.70) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €690.00 ($750.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $710.00 to $752.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €700.00 ($760.87) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $195.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $224.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $244.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $255.00 to $230.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $225.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $261.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $42.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $47.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €95.00 ($103.26) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $117.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $86.00.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $75.00.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $23.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) was given a C$6.25 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $46.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.80 ($10.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $93.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $160.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$2,750.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $150.00 to $135.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $33.00 to $35.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$38.50 to C$40.50.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $410.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,700 ($58.19) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,000 ($37.14) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,500 ($55.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €85.00 ($92.39) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $97.00 to $109.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €7.50 ($8.15) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €50.00 ($54.35) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $87.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $245.00 to $315.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $63.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $505.00 to $523.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $9.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) was given a C$6.25 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $23.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $200.00 to $205.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $46.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.30 to C$0.25.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $160.00 to $165.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$57.00 to C$61.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $19.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €42.00 ($45.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €79.00 ($85.87) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $268.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $298.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $240.00 to $222.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $285.00 to $263.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $248.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,450 ($17.95) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) was given a C$180.00 price target by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$40.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €66.00 ($71.74) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $179.00 to $185.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) was given a C$5.50 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $143.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $145.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $235.00 to $245.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $300.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $255.00 to $270.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $122.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $77.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $26.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $167.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €82.00 ($89.13) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $404.00 to $550.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $470.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $500.00 to $525.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $434.00 to $495.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $62.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $73.50 to $76.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $69.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was given a C$27.00 target price by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was given a C$26.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $360.00 to $415.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $313.00 to $332.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $297.00 to $336.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $238.00 to $288.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a sell rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) was given a C$1.50 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $365.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €244.00 ($265.22) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $16.50. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $73.33 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $84.00 to $82.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $67.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $71.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $89.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $102.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $88.00 to $94.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $78.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $156.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $146.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $460.00 to $485.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $485.00 to $500.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $500.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $520.00 to $530.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $525.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $450.00 to $500.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $641.00 to $586.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $510.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $496.00 to $495.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $280.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $232.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $285.00 to $275.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $244.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $225.00 to $231.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $250.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $256.00 to $259.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $37.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $90.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $116.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $28.00 to $25.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $23.00.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,750 ($21.67) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $165.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €76.00 ($82.61) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €90.00 ($97.83) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $310.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $58.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $3.50 to $5.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) was given a C$4.50 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €265.00 ($288.04) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €250.00 ($271.74) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $119.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $41.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $37.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $106.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $42.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €127.00 ($138.04) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €135.00 ($146.74) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €130.00 ($141.30) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($130.43) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €90.00 ($97.83) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €119.00 ($129.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €110.00 ($119.57) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.60 to C$0.50.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$0.35 to C$0.40.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.30 ($7.93) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,500 ($43.33) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $53.00.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €31.00 ($33.70) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €48.00 ($52.17) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$80.00 to C$90.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $45.00 to $55.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $70.00 to $74.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $75.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $80.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $72.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $280.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $24.00 to $25.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $56.00 to $53.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $472.00 to $498.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $147.00 to $143.00.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $155.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $160.00 to $185.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $146.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $175.00 to $200.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $122.00 to $140.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $17.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $66.00.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $89.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $420.00 to $460.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $54.00 to $56.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $32.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €14.60 ($15.87) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $63.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $65.00.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $38.00 to $60.00.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $80.00.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $118.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $88.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$190.00 to C$205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $17.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €52.00 ($56.52) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

