Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,538 shares of company stock valued at $10,424,284. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $263.39. 1,274,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.93. The stock has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

