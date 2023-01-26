Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.0% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 912,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 112.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 867,586 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,060,000 after acquiring an additional 778,900 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.46.

QCOM stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,839. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

