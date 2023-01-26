Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

