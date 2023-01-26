Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,336,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.87. The stock had a trading volume of 56,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,145. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $132.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.