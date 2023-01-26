Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 444.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,459 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.50% of Thryv worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thryv by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Thryv by 1,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,457.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on THRY. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Thryv stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,749. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $774.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.16). Thryv had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

