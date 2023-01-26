Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $632,000 Stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,347,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 221,282 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.51. 10,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,837. The stock has a market cap of $148.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.12.

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

