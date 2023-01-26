Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 840 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a market cap of $165.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

