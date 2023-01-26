IPVERSE (IPV) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $580,183.75 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IPVERSE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00405021 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,565.03 or 0.28429511 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00588378 BTC.

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IPVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IPVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.