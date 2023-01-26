iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $4.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQ. HSBC decreased their price target on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 206.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.